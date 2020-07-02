TNC Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.65 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $253.65 million and $4.78 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

