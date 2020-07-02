Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.00. Totally shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 241,107 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

Totally Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit