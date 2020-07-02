Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.00. Totally shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 241,107 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

