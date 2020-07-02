TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $193.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.03 million. TriMas posted sales of $239.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $751.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $764.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.24 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $796.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 124,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,680. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,892,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 383,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

