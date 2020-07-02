Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $25.64

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $25.64. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 3,700,400 shares changing hands.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

