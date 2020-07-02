Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $25.64

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $25.64. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 3,700,400 shares changing hands.
TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
