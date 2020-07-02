TROY (TROY) One Day Volume Tops $2.24 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One TROY token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TROY has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01697044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00168810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,390,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

