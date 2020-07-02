Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TLCC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.12. Twinlab Consolidated shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,220 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife and Re-Body brands; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand, as well as joint support products under the Trigosamine brand.

