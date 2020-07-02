Unibright Price Tops $0.31 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Unibright token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $46.44 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.