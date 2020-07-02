Unification (FUND) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $266,444.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

