UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,020.33 ($12.56).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 932 ($11.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.11) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

UTG stock traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 917.50 ($11.29). 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 857.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,025.65. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.13.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

