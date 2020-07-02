United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.52. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 13,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Development Funding IV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

