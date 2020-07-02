USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $995.15 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $995.15 million and approximately $263.52 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CPDAX, LATOKEN and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.02496695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 998,975,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,956,278 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinEx, FCoin, Crex24, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, OKEx, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Korbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.