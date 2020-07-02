USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011032 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

