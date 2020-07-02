USDX Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $601,077.71 and approximately $1,139.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1,401.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,655 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

