V-ID Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.04792567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,698,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,158,012 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

