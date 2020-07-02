Wings Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $225,887.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

