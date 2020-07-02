Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 12.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in WPP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 161,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,728. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

