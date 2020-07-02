Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $9,123.93 or 1.00140450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $53.09 million and approximately $286,505.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029224 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00134579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006375 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

