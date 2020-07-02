Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $73.79

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.99, but opened at $73.79. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 6,260,616 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

