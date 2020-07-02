XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XCel Brands.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of XELB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

