XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Gap Up to $43.36

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $43.36. XP shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 3,193,700 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

XP Company Profile (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

