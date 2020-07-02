Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.28

Shares of Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.92. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,988 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.62. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

