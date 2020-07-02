Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.44. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

HLNE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 137,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

