Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.78). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21).

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 186,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a market cap of $234.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

