Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $95,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 46,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

