Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.83 million to $63.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.15 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $80.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CNTG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million and a PE ratio of -16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

