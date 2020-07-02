Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

FBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBM remained flat at $$14.87 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 172,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $674.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.