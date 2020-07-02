Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.41). Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

