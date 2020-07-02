Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Rev Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Rev Group’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 217,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

