Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNEB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. Insiders have acquired 10,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 34,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.29. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

