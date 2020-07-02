Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.15.

Shares of ADSW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,467. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.88, a PEG ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

