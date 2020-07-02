Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $51.99

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $51.99 or 0.00568596 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, Cryptopia, Upbit and Cryptohub. Zcash has a total market cap of $494.31 million and approximately $235.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00104706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00072225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,506,969 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

