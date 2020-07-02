ZEON Network Hits Market Cap of $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

