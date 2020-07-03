-$0.01 EPS Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $530,823 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Rapid7 by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 219,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $2,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 669,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.11.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.