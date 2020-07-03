-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

