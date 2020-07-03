$0.07 EPS Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Ooma posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.71. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,784 shares of company stock valued at $500,610. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

