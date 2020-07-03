$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

RUN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,518. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.22, a PEG ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $73,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,300 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

