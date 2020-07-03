-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 29.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 41.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 48.8% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.