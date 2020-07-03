-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,859. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

