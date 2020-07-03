$0.40 EPS Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. 554,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,154. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

