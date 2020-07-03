$0.51 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 409,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.