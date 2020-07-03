$0.51 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 409,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit