$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

PBH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 524,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.