$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

PBH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 524,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit