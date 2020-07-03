$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Paypal reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.11.

Paypal stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 5,877,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

