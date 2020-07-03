-$0.94 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,944. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

