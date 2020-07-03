-$0.95 EPS Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.21). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. 368,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after buying an additional 4,951,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,847,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $23,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,167,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 989,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10,024,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 400,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

