$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.26. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 374,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

