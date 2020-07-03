$1.56 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $49.92. 1,662,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

