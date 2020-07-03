$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. 925,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.