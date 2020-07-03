$126.72 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post sales of $126.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.88 million and the highest is $128.72 million. Paylocity reported sales of $120.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $557.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.62 million to $559.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $623.37 million, with estimates ranging from $559.40 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.87.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.99. The stock had a trading volume of 395,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock worth $14,495,543 in the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $14,573,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

