$148.57 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to post $148.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.20 million and the lowest is $144.60 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $172.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $670.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.80 million to $685.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $748.27 million, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $762.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

