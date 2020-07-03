-$2.25 EPS Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will report earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the lowest is ($3.36). Visteon reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 903.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

NYSE VC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

